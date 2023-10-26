Deal with any troublemaker during our presidential primaries – NPP authorizes police

In a stakeholder meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Accra, Prof. Ocquaye said they expect the elections to be peaceful.

“We are authorising you to take absolute control of all the processes that you regulate during normal elections in this republic. We have made a number of guidelines which are a matter of common consent and we have worked out the dynamics in such a way that we are working together and we are saying this to assure you that the regulations that the candidates have all signed are going to be the blueprint of the process, and anyone who disregards this should be dealt with and we want to establish that this country is a lawful nation.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare also called for cooperation to ensure the diligent execution of their duties.

“We want to assure you that on November 4, we are going to give you an overdose of security and it will be excellent and awesome and all we require from you is your support to ensure that the police will do their work.”

The New Patriotic Party will hold its presidential election on Saturday, November 4 with four candidates vying for the flagbearer spot.