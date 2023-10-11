ADVERTISEMENT
‘If he stays, the company will collapse’ – GBC workers want Director-General removed

Gideon Nicholas Day

Workers at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) are calling for the immediate removal of Professor Amin Alhassan, the Director-General, citing alleged inefficiencies in his management of the organisation.

Demonstration: GBC workers call for removal of Director-General
Displaying red banners both inside and outside the GBC premises, a group of employees fervently advocated for a change of leadership.

Claiming that the Director-General's four-year contract concluded on October 1, the employees argued that any extension would be detrimental to the corporation's well-being.

Demonstration: GBC workers call for removal of Director-General
Divisional Union Chairman of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Workers Union, Samuel Nathaniel Kevor, expressed concern over the corporation's declining state under Mr. Alhassan's leadership.

“Our Director General’s contract has expired on the 1st of October, 2023. As a result, workers have resolved that we’ve given him a peaceful four-year tenure [but] we are not happy,” Kevor told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The company is deteriorating, things to work with have become a challenge, and we’ve realized that we need to make the appointing authority understand that if we extend the contract, the place will collapse.”

Demonstration: GBC workers call for removal of Director-General
In May this year, some GBC workers had also demonstrated against a directive from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to strike out some allowances they are said to be enjoying but not entitled to.

Gideon Nicholas Day

