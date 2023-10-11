‘If he stays, the company will collapse’ – GBC workers want Director-General removed

Claiming that the Director-General's four-year contract concluded on October 1, the employees argued that any extension would be detrimental to the corporation's well-being.

Divisional Union Chairman of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Workers Union, Samuel Nathaniel Kevor, expressed concern over the corporation's declining state under Mr. Alhassan's leadership.

“Our Director General’s contract has expired on the 1st of October, 2023. As a result, workers have resolved that we’ve given him a peaceful four-year tenure [but] we are not happy,” Kevor told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The company is deteriorating, things to work with have become a challenge, and we’ve realized that we need to make the appointing authority understand that if we extend the contract, the place will collapse.”

