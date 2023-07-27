Digitization has increased ECG's revenue from GH¢1.2m monthly from GH¢450m — Bawumia

That figure of GH¢450 million was constant and repeated for four years without a change.

He stated that the passport office has also seen a significant change in its revenue mobilization, from GH¢1 million to GH¢64 million.

This indicates that the digitization process by the government has reduced corruption.

Speaking at the National Development Conference under the theme "Moral Vision and National Development", Dr. Bawumia said the situation compelled the government to send a team of experts to study the revenue architecture of the company.

"In times past, it used to be easy to lie about your age and get away with it, particularly in the government sector. At the port, for instance, we have introduced the paperless system, and this came with resistance. Some of the customs officers organized demonstrations against the move, but we were firm on our stance. Today, at the offices of ECG, you can buy your credit without any challenges.

"The challenges with ECG initially were that the revenues of ECG were constant and the values were the same. We looked at the architecture of revenue of ECG and we changed it. They were collecting GH¢450 million a month as revenue. We sent in a team to work on their system. There were sabotage attempts, such as people sending viruses into the system to destroy our work, but we were resilient and brought in a whole new architecture for ECG. Today, they make over 1 million cedis as revenues monthly. The same happened at the passport office, which was making 1 million cedis to over GH¢65 million," he stated.