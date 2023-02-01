Domelevo yet to receive emoluments 3 years after forced removal

According to the letter, Domelevo's date of birth was June 1, 1960, hence his retirement was due on 1 June 2020.

Signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, the letter said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

Domelevo reported working at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Almost three years after he was ousted from office, Domelevo has not received his entitlement and salary arrears despite two separate letters to the presidency.