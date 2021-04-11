Don't blame ECG for dumsor - PURC to Ghanaians

He said: "It is unfortunate that the general public is in direct contact with ECG. So whenever the consumer is having an erratic power supply, we blame ECG. It’s a value chain and it’s a three-step in the value chain. We have the generation, the transmission, and the distribution. It is the distribution that serves as power in our premises. The generation and the transmission are in the background. So if it’s a problem in the value chain, the consumer may not be aware of where the problem is coming from. So some of these things may not directly be associated with ECG."