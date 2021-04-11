Don't blame ECG for dumsor - PURC to Ghanaians

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Kwame Agyeman-Budu who said this also made it clear, the ECG was not to blame for the situation, for they only distribute the power at their disposal from GRIDCo.
"We take off power as and when GRIDCo reduces power supply to us, so as to at now, we cannot tell when and where will go off at a particular time," he said.
For this reason, the power distribution company said it is unable to provide affected residents with a power rationing schedule.
He, however, indicated that authorities were working on the challenges at hand to ensure a stable power supply by the end of the year.