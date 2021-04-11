RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don't blame ECG for dumsor - PURC to Ghanaians

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cannot be entirely blamed for the recent power outages in the country, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has said.

Dumsor

Pulse Ghana

According to the Head of Public Relations and External Affairs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Bawah Munkaila, Ghanaians should exercise some patience with ECG.

He said: "It is unfortunate that the general public is in direct contact with ECG. So whenever the consumer is having an erratic power supply, we blame ECG. It’s a value chain and it’s a three-step in the value chain. We have the generation, the transmission, and the distribution. It is the distribution that serves as power in our premises. The generation and the transmission are in the background. So if it’s a problem in the value chain, the consumer may not be aware of where the problem is coming from. So some of these things may not directly be associated with ECG."

Ghanaians are to brace themselves up for more of the incessant power outages the country is currently experiencing.

This is because the situation is expected to last till the end of the year.

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Kwame Agyeman-Budu who said this also made it clear, the ECG was not to blame for the situation, for they only distribute the power at their disposal from GRIDCo.

"We take off power as and when GRIDCo reduces power supply to us, so as to at now, we cannot tell when and where will go off at a particular time," he said.

For this reason, the power distribution company said it is unable to provide affected residents with a power rationing schedule.

He, however, indicated that authorities were working on the challenges at hand to ensure a stable power supply by the end of the year.

