ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Driver of fuel tanker truck overturned confirmed dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

One person has been confirmed dead in the accident which occurred on the Accra-Tema motorway near the Ashaiman under bridge in the early hours of Saturday, July 8.

Tanker
Tanker

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the accident saw a gas tanker overturn into the divisional island of the Tema motorway, trapping the driver and the passenger.

Recommended articles

The driver was confirmed dead when he was sent to Tema General Hospital, leaving one other passenger onboard trapped.

District Commander Tema Motorway Fire Station, DO II Richmond Vanderpuye said investigations have begun into the accident to ascertain the cause of the incident.

According to reports, Chief Inspector Adade was notified of the incident around 3:55 am this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana National Fire Service, specifically the motorway division responded to the incident, with a crew led by Station Officer 2, Samuel Nartey.

The impact created gridlock on the motorway forcing commuters to express their frustration and motorist were advised to ply an alternative route to Tema.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late James Lutterodt

‘It hasn’t been easy’ – Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star speaks about how he died

James Lutterodt

2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park1

Bethel Kofi Mamphey: 29-year-old former student of Achimota School behind refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects fight in court, judge remands them

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects 'fight' in court, judge remands them