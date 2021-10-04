RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Kojo Emmanuel

A 27-year-old woman is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly killing her 35-year-old husband Lartey Daniel at Bosuso, a farming Community called 'My God Village at Tei Glover, in Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region.

Bloody machete

The suspect, Rachel Tetteh was picked up after she allegedly beheaded her husband who was found in a pool of blood on a farm footpath with a severed head.

The headless body has been deposited at the New Tafo Akim Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

It's unclear what triggered the suspect to commit such a heinous crime.

Cutlass Pulse Ghana

The police said "The suspect has since been arrested and the cutlass with which she allegedly butchered the deceased is being kept for evidence.

"The case is under investigation. Any further developments will be communicated."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

