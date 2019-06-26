A report by Joy News indicates that the gang attacked the fetish priest, identified as Emmanuel Sarpong, at his home in Tei-Nkwanta, a suburb of Koforidua.

The suspects broke into the priest’s home and robbed him while he was away on a travel.

The priest later reported to the police that the suspects assaulted occupants of the house and kidnapped his son, Eric Amponsah, 34 and his taxi driver, Enock Addo, 26, during their operation.

According to him, they stole his 42 inches Nasco flat screen television set and three sound speakers.

The priest also said the suspects took away one sound power amplifier, an amount of ¢14,000 and his taxi cab with registration number ER 418 - 16.

The suspects then called him and demanded ¢40,000 ransom before they would release the victims.

Explaining further, the Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said at about 6.30 am on Sunday, officers of the police Criminal Investigations Department and Counter Terrorism Unit acted upon intelligence and stormed the Ayisikrom forest, near Nankese in a rescue operation.

He said the suspects abandoned the stolen taxi cab in the forest after the police stormed their hideout.

The police successfully rescued the victims and managed to arrest two of the suspects, Kwadwo Asare, 22, and Fatawu Lukeman, 27.

A third suspect Felix Yaw Tettey, 33, was arrested on Monday, but five more are currently on the run.