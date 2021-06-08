RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eastern Region: Begoro road turns into garbage dump

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Piles of refuse have become a common sight in some markets and communities in Begoro, the capital of Fanteakwa District in the Eastern Region.

File photo
File photo Pulse Ghana

Residents of some communities along the Begoro Abaase -Apeaning Main Road who are unable to access waste management services have also turned the road into refuse dumps.

Recommended articles

It has been revealed that residents throw rubbish on the streets instead of dropping it in the rubbish bins provided for that purpose.

Madam Grace Ofori, a rice seller it was very disheartening to sell in such an environment.

"Selling in this environment is very disturbing, the stench from the gutter is really unbearable and it sometimes makes me sick," she said.

Heaps of refuse compete with residents for space, gutters are choked with garbage, and rats have a field day.

The worst part of it is that food vendors sell by these gutters, a situation that can easily lay the foundation for the cholera outbreak.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua