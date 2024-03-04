EC to conduct a voters’ registration exercise from May 7 to May 24

The registration exercise will, however, be preceded by 56 days of public education on the exercise from April 1 to May 26, 2024.

Per the schedule, available to the Daily Graphic, the EC intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, and mount an exhibition of the voters register between July 15 and 24, 2024.

The final voters’ register is expected to be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The EC will receive nominations of candidates for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections from September 9 to 13 in a major countdown to the climax of the political season.