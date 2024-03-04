In a report by Daily Graphic, the EC would use the exercise to replace missing voter identification cards from May 30th.
EC to conduct a voters’ registration exercise from May 7 to May 24
The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced that it will conduct a voter registration exercise for new voters from May 7 to May 24, 2024.
Recommended articles
The registration exercise will, however, be preceded by 56 days of public education on the exercise from April 1 to May 26, 2024.
Per the schedule, available to the Daily Graphic, the EC intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, and mount an exhibition of the voters register between July 15 and 24, 2024.
The final voters’ register is expected to be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.
The EC will receive nominations of candidates for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections from September 9 to 13 in a major countdown to the climax of the political season.
This will be followed by the balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting on September 24, 2024.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh