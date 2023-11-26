ADVERTISEMENT
ECOWAS condemns disturbance in Sierra Leone, calls for arrest of perpetrators

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly condemned the ongoing unrest in Sierra Leone and called for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

Ecowas

In a statement issued on November 26, ECOWAS expressed its utter disgust at a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.

The regional body reiterated its commitment to supporting the government and people of Sierra Leone in deepening democracy and good governance while emphasizing a "zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government."

ECOWAS-SIERRA-LEONE Pulse Ghana

The condemnation comes after the Sierra Leone government declared a nationwide curfew in response to a security breach at one of its barracks, some unidentified individuals had attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks.

