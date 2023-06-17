ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Election 2024 will be an enthralling one - Ben Ephson

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ben Ephson, the Managing Director of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, has predicted the upcoming election of 2024 to be an enthralling one.

Ben Ephson
Ben Ephson

He believes candidates from the various parties will deliver an interesting performance in the coming polls

Recommended articles

“2024 general election is going to be very interesting,” he explained on Joy TV

This, he says, will be dependent on who the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama will pick as a running mate in the 2024

Also, he believes the candidate of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia will be a head-on crack for the opposition NDC flagbearer John Mahama

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ephson’s comments come after the Vice President filed his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries.

Dr. Bawumia submitted his forms to the Presidential Elections Committee of the party at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

Speaking after his form submission, Dr. Bawumia explained that having assisted President Akufo-Addo to realize his vision for Ghana as Vice President, he is contesting to be President to implement his visions and build on the foundations put in place.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Everything I’ve done is in the interest of Ghanaians’ – Prof Frimpong Boateng

German gov't honors Prof. Frimpong Boateng for his fight against galamsey

Prostitutes

Eastern Region: Over 50 commercial sex workers arrested

How Ghanaian mechanic Emmanuel Geraldo built his own car after dropping out of school

How Ghanaian mechanic Emmanuel Geraldo built his own car after dropping out of school

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

I prefer to die than to live and see Ghana legalize homosexuality – Alban Bagbin