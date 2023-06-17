Election 2024 will be an enthralling one - Ben Ephson

“2024 general election is going to be very interesting,” he explained on Joy TV

This, he says, will be dependent on who the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama will pick as a running mate in the 2024

Also, he believes the candidate of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia will be a head-on crack for the opposition NDC flagbearer John Mahama

Mr. Ephson’s comments come after the Vice President filed his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries.

Dr. Bawumia submitted his forms to the Presidential Elections Committee of the party at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.