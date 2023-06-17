He believes candidates from the various parties will deliver an interesting performance in the coming polls
Election 2024 will be an enthralling one - Ben Ephson
Ben Ephson, the Managing Director of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, has predicted the upcoming election of 2024 to be an enthralling one.
“2024 general election is going to be very interesting,” he explained on Joy TV
This, he says, will be dependent on who the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama will pick as a running mate in the 2024
Also, he believes the candidate of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia will be a head-on crack for the opposition NDC flagbearer John Mahama
Mr. Ephson’s comments come after the Vice President filed his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries.
Dr. Bawumia submitted his forms to the Presidential Elections Committee of the party at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.
Speaking after his form submission, Dr. Bawumia explained that having assisted President Akufo-Addo to realize his vision for Ghana as Vice President, he is contesting to be President to implement his visions and build on the foundations put in place.
