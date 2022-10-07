RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school

Pulse Mix

Enterprise Computing Ltd, (ECL), on Wednesday 5th October 2022, donated IT equipment in the form of a projector and laptop to the students and staff of Oninku School.

Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school
Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school

This follows the company’s participation in the school’s career day celebration which happened towards the end of July this year.

Read Also

We are very passionate about technology and making sure that the African youth is poised to be a part of the tech future. So, we like to grab every opportunity we can to contribute to that future, especially in the field of education,” a spokesperson of the IT organization mentioned.

Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school
Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school Pulse Ghana

The school’s IT teacher, Mr. Charles Amoako-Twum, received the donation on behalf of the school and expressed gratitude for the donation. He also stated that he was impressed by the company’s enthusiasm to support such initiatives.

ECL’s commitment to social responsibility predates this donation. The company has instituted an internship program that provides hands-on training with its world-class engineers. It has also been involved in constructing and furnishing a computer laboratory at the St. Paul’s Methodist School in Tema, among other projects with schools within West Africa.

Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school
Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school Pulse Ghana

ECL is an ISO-certified Pan-African IT professional services company. They deploy innovative technology solutions in hybrid cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, backup, and recovery, as well as business process automation.

#FeaturedBy: ECL

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Toddler beaten

Man who abused 3-year-old child mercilessly in viral video arrested

Ursula Owusu

SIM cards blocked: Ghana's destiny is not in your hands — Ursula Owusu told

The man abusing the toddler

Police place GHC2K bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video

ECG prepaid meters

ECG resolves interruption challenge with purchase of prepaid power