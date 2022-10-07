Enterprise Computing Limited presents IT equipment to school

“We are very passionate about technology and making sure that the African youth is poised to be a part of the tech future. So, we like to grab every opportunity we can to contribute to that future, especially in the field of education,” a spokesperson of the IT organization mentioned.

Pulse Ghana

The school’s IT teacher, Mr. Charles Amoako-Twum, received the donation on behalf of the school and expressed gratitude for the donation. He also stated that he was impressed by the company’s enthusiasm to support such initiatives.

ECL’s commitment to social responsibility predates this donation. The company has instituted an internship program that provides hands-on training with its world-class engineers. It has also been involved in constructing and furnishing a computer laboratory at the St. Paul’s Methodist School in Tema, among other projects with schools within West Africa.

ECL is an ISO-certified Pan-African IT professional services company. They deploy innovative technology solutions in hybrid cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, backup, and recovery, as well as business process automation.