EOCO retrieves GH¢79 million proceeds from crime as of the end of June 2023

In interaction with editors and media practitioners in Accra, COP Addo Danquah stated that it was part of EOCO's mandate to investigate and where possible retrieve monies lost.

According to her, some of the achievements of the office could not be quantified financially.

Those she listed included rescuing and uniting human trafficking victims with their families, creating awareness of activities that could make people fall into the arms of perpetrators of economic and organised crime, and working with other law enforcement agencies to combat and prevent crime.

She said her outfit played a crucial role in the country’s efforts to combat economic and organised crimes.

In November 2022, EOCO retrieved GH¢27.55 million from criminals from January to October 2022.

She said the recovered amount is a record high for EOCO compared to an average of about five million Ghana cedis in previous years.