E/R: Man allegedly murders wife at Oyoko

They explained that Abeiku Michael after a short argument with the wife who had just returned home after going to stay with her mother for some time now inflicted multiple deep machete wounds on her limbs, neck, breast, and knees until she bled out profusely and died before the arrival of the police.

Ebenezer Boadi, uncle of the deceased who spoke to the media disclosed that the police had begun their investigations.

“It’s a very sad situation, they have an unresolved issue. The husband a few months ago threatened to kill my niece for allegedly cheating on him after a man called her on phone. The husband later called the man back and the two exchanged words. My niece who was scared for her life sought a divorce, but the man begged me to settle the matter. So we were in the process of doing that and he just killed my niece. The police came to the house to take some pictures and videos,”

He said the kids are now staying with their grandmother.