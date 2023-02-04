ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

E/R: Troops deployed to calm residents pursuing nomadic herdsmen over murder in Mame Krobo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

An alloy team of Military and Police are currently patrolling the streets of Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region to prevent reprisal attacks following the alleged murder of a resident by a nomadic herdsman.

Military deployed to Maame Krobo
Military deployed to Maame Krobo

The incident which occurred on Friday has led to the burning of some houses and properties belonging to nomadic herdsmen in the Zongo community at Maame Krobo.

maame-krobo
maame-krobo Pulse Ghana

A swift intervention from the Eastern Regional Police Command prevented the incident from intensifying Friday evening as the police managed to convey the nomadic herdsmen from Mame Krobo to Donkokrom to prevent reprisal attacks.

Military officers were on Saturday morning flown in from Accra to assist the regional police command to manage the situation.

A scheduled briefing by the Police and the Military to calm the tempers of the aggrieved community members ended inconclusively as the youth are demanding justice.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
