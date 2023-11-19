Eschew tribal, religious bigotry and focus on competence - Aseidu Nketiah

He underscored the NDC's commitment to avoiding religious and tribal bigotry in political discourse, considering it a potential source of chaos.

Nketiah stated, "What we want is an individual who will put our taxes to good use. The religious group the individual decides to join is none of our business."

Drawing on his own experience, Nketiah highlighted that tribal considerations did not hinder his selection for party office, as people recognized his competence and called for a replication of this approach in the general election.

Nketiah warned against merging tribalism, ethnicity, and religion with politics, emphasizing that such a combination could lead to significant challenges.

“Only two towns in this country speak my native Nkoran language. If people decided to vote on tribal lines during the election of party officers I wouldn't have gotten any votes. But people noticed my competence and gave me the chance and I want that replicated in the general election”.

“If we are to merge tribalism, ethnicity, and religion with politics, it will take God from heaven to settle misunderstandings because He is the only one who can choose the best amongst what He created,”

He suggested that focusing on competence rather than divisive factors would contribute to a more informed and responsible electorate.