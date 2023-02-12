He died in the early hours of Sunday, February 12, 2023, as confirmed by sources.
Ex Shama MP, Ato Panford dies
A former member of Parliament for the Shama constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Ato Panford has passed.
The cause of the death of the former MP is not immediately known.
Ato Panford also served as a Deputy Trade Minister in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
