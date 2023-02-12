ADVERTISEMENT
Ex Shama MP, Ato Panford dies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A former member of Parliament for the Shama constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Ato Panford has passed.

He died in the early hours of Sunday, February 12, 2023, as confirmed by sources.

The cause of the death of the former MP is not immediately known.

Ato Panford also served as a Deputy Trade Minister in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

