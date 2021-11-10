Expect more taxes from Akufo-Addo’s government in 2022 – Mahama

According to Mr Mahama, the country is reeling under debt and wonders how much more hardship the people of Ghana can endure under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Addressing the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, as part of his Thank You tour of the region on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, Mr Mahama noted that the economy had been run into a ditch.

He told the chiefs and queen mothers gathered that “this government has been on a spending spree, borrowing spree; today, debt is overwhelming us. We’ve never been in debt to this extent ever before in our lives. Even at the time we went HIPC, our debt-to-GDP was not almost 80 per cent. Today, we are almost 80 per cent of debt-to-GDP even with a rebased economy.”

Pulse Ghana

“So, the economy has been run into a ditch and I know that in a few days’ time, they will read the budget and it’s the intention of this government to increase taxes and increase tariffs on electricity and water and all that,” Mr Mahama predicted.

“How much more hardship can the people of Ghana take?” he wondered, adding: “We, as the NDC, will play our part and give a voice to the voiceless and let people in authority know what the people of Ghana are going through and, so, we shall play our role properly as the opposition in this country.”

Mr Mahama further noted that people living along the coasts have not been left out of the suffering and hardship as a result of bad governance.

“In all this hardship, we cannot forget that there’s a growing poverty in coastal communities in this country and it comes all the way from Aflao to Axim because the traditional occupations of our people have been affected,” he stated.

“If it is fishing, today, if you go to all our coastal communities including our coastal communities here in Greater Accra, the fishermen go and come back with nothing because there’s over-fishing by commercial trawlers in the sea.