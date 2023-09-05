Expunge archaic Article 71 office holders from the constitution — Dr. Kwakye

Article 71 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the determination of salaries and allowances of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary paid from the Consolidated Fund would be determined by the President, on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by him and acting upon the advice of the Council of State.

In determining the salaries of the President, his Ministers, and political appointees, as well as the members of the Council of State, the Constitution states that Parliament will determine that based on the advice of the same committee.

Article 71 officeholders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and the Justices of the Supreme Court.

The rest are Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, political appointees, and public servants with salaries charged to the Consolidated Fund but enjoying special constitutional privileges.

Nana Addo set up committee to review Article 71

Last month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a significant step toward addressing the contentious issue of emoluments and privileges for Article 71 officeholders in the country.

He established a five-member committee tasked with evaluating and determining the remuneration and benefits of these key public officials.

Chaired by Dr. Janet Fofie, a former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, the committee comprises respected individuals from various fields.

Its mandate extends beyond Article 71 office holders and includes the examination of salaries and allowances for political office holders and any other positions deemed relevant by the committee within the confines of the constitution.

The committee members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table: