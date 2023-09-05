He said Article 71 which talks about the emoluments of public sector workers must be expunged because it has outlived its usefulness adding that it is "an archaic provision that needs to be expunged from the Constitution."
Expunge archaic Article 71 office holders from the constitution — Dr. Kwakye
The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye, has called for the removal of Article 71 from the constitution.
Article 71 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the determination of salaries and allowances of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary paid from the Consolidated Fund would be determined by the President, on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by him and acting upon the advice of the Council of State.
In determining the salaries of the President, his Ministers, and political appointees, as well as the members of the Council of State, the Constitution states that Parliament will determine that based on the advice of the same committee.
Article 71 officeholders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and the Justices of the Supreme Court.
The rest are Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, political appointees, and public servants with salaries charged to the Consolidated Fund but enjoying special constitutional privileges.
Nana Addo set up committee to review Article 71
Last month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a significant step toward addressing the contentious issue of emoluments and privileges for Article 71 officeholders in the country.
He established a five-member committee tasked with evaluating and determining the remuneration and benefits of these key public officials.
Chaired by Dr. Janet Fofie, a former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, the committee comprises respected individuals from various fields.
Its mandate extends beyond Article 71 office holders and includes the examination of salaries and allowances for political office holders and any other positions deemed relevant by the committee within the confines of the constitution.
The committee members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table:
- Dr. Janet Fofie (Chairperson): A former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Dr. Fofie's deep knowledge of public service administration is expected to guide the committee's deliberations.
- Prof. Gyan Baffour (Member): Prof. Baffour's background in academia and government service positions him as a valuable contributor to the discussions surrounding remuneration and benefits.
- Dr. Osei-Akoto (Member): With expertise in economics, Dr. Osei-Akoto is well-suited to analyze the economic implications of emoluments and privileges for public officials.
- Madam Gloria Ofori Buodu (Member): As a member of the committee, Madam Buodu brings her insights and experience in governance and public administration.
- Mr. Ben Arthur (Member): With a background in public service, Mr. Arthur offers a valuable perspective on the issues of remuneration and privileges.
