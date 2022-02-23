Extend SIM card re-registration to the end of the year – NIA to gov't

The National Communications Authority (NCA) had earlier stated that March 31, 2022, will mark the end of the exercise.

There have been widespread complaints about frustrating long queues that make the re-registration process cumbersome.

But Cecilia Erzuah said "a lot of people haven’t received their cards, there are people who did double, triple registration and the system has arrested their cards."

She made this known when the NIA met with the Minority members on the Communication Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the NIA headquarters in Accra.

She said "All these cards have to be released otherwise all these people will lose their SIM.

"I think they should extend to the end of the year. What is the rush for?"