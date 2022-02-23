RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Extend SIM card re-registration to the end of the year – NIA to gov't

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Identification Authority (NIA), has urged the government to extend the SIM card re-registration exercise to the end of the year.

SIM card
SIM card

According to the Director of Administration at the NIA, Cecilia Erzuah, there is too much pressure on Ghanaians due to the short period for the exercise.

Recommended articles

The National Communications Authority (NCA) had earlier stated that March 31, 2022, will mark the end of the exercise.

There have been widespread complaints about frustrating long queues that make the re-registration process cumbersome.

But Cecilia Erzuah said "a lot of people haven’t received their cards, there are people who did double, triple registration and the system has arrested their cards."

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah
Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah ece-auto-gen

She made this known when the NIA met with the Minority members on the Communication Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the NIA headquarters in Accra.

She said "All these cards have to be released otherwise all these people will lose their SIM.

"I think they should extend to the end of the year. What is the rush for?"

"They should extend to the end of the year so that people can register for their cards. They are putting unnecessary pressure on Ghanaians," she added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta provides alternative to raise revenue if 1.75% E-levy fails

Ken Ofori-Atta

GES to release school placements for BECE candidates today

File photo

Here are the venues for the new registration for Ghana Card

Ghana card

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs