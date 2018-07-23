Pulse.com.gh logo
Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region


The development has been most prevalent in the Garu and Tempane Districts and has already affected over 20 communities.

  • Published:
Over 300 farms in the Upper East region have so far been invaded by fall armyworms, leading to the destruction of food crops.

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the fall armyworms have wreaked havoc on maize farms, as well as affected rice, groundnuts and sorghum farms.

Farmers in the region have lamented the situation, which they say has taken a great hit on their production and yields.

They explained that attempts to get chemicals from the district agricultural office to fight the armyworm invasion have so far proved futile.

“I have cultivated six hectares of maize but the fall armyworms have affected four hectares. I have tried to get the chemicals from the MOFA office or the open market but to no avail,” Zaratu Halida, a farmer from the Zamballa electoral area in Tempane, is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the District Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the Tempane district, Denis Asampambila, has admitted that there is a shortage of chemicals to treat the farms.

“We are recording extensive invasion. About 20 communities have reported cases of fall armyworms invasion in over 300 farms. They are in all the crops even rice, groundnuts but maize farms are the worse affected.

“However, with the chemicals we have now, we hope to arrest the situation this year, as at now we have few chemicals to spray but as time goes on it may not be enough for everybody,” he said.

