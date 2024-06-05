Fire destroys wooden structures at Nkrumah Circle

The blaze, which began around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, has razed numerous wooden structures.
A fire has devastated wooden structures near the railway line at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.
Video footage circulating on social media shows residents fleeing after minor explosions were heard.
The wooden structures located under a GRIDCo high voltage transmission line.
Some traders near the Odaw drain managed to salvage their goods.
Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived after a distress call to control the fire and begin their investigation into the incident.