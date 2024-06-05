ADVERTISEMENT
Fire destroys wooden structures at Nkrumah Circle

Kojo Emmanuel

A fire has devastated wooden structures near the railway line at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Fire outbreak at Kwame Nkrumah circle
The blaze, which began around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, has razed numerous wooden structures.

Video footage circulating on social media shows residents fleeing after minor explosions were heard.

The wooden structures located under a GRIDCo high voltage transmission line.

Some traders near the Odaw drain managed to salvage their goods.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived after a distress call to control the fire and begin their investigation into the incident.

