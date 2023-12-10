ADVERTISEMENT
Fire engulfs french-line section of Kumasi Central Market

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a devastating turn of events, the French-line section of the bustling Kumasi Central Market fell victim to a fierce fire outbreak, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised concerns about the safety of marketplaces and the swift response needed to mitigate such disasters. The fire, which erupted on Sunday, morning at about 7:00 am, quickly engulfed the French-line section, known for its vibrant trade in various goods and commodities.

Local firefighters, emergency services, and volunteers rushed to the scene, battling the flames and working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring sections of the market but the fire caused extensive damage to thousands of goods and other properties

The immediate aftermath of the fire has prompted calls for an in-depth investigation to determine the cause and assess the extent of the damage.

