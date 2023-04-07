The incident according to reports happened on Thursday at dawn affecting one student who was in the room at the time of the fire as school was already closed and many students had left for the Easter break.
Fire guts boy's dormitory of Business SHS injuring one
Fire has gutted the boy's dormitory block of the Business Senior High School in the Sagnerigu municipality in the Northern region injuring one person.
ADO 2 Baba Hudu, Northern Regional PRO of the Ghana National fire service, said that the timely intervention of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms.
Source: CitiNews
