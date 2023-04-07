ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts boy's dormitory of Business SHS injuring one

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fire has gutted the boy's dormitory block of the Business Senior High School in the Sagnerigu municipality in the Northern region injuring one person.

Fire guts Bus SHS
Fire guts Bus SHS

The incident according to reports happened on Thursday at dawn affecting one student who was in the room at the time of the fire as school was already closed and many students had left for the Easter break.

Recommended articles

BSHS on fire
BSHS on fire Pulse Ghana

ADO 2 Baba Hudu, Northern Regional PRO of the Ghana National fire service, said that the timely intervention of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms.

Fire guts BSHS
Fire guts BSHS Pulse Ghana
Source: CitiNews

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
