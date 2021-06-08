RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fire guts Elmina Fishing harbour; 2 injured

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Fire has gutted parts of the Elmina Fishing Harbour, destroying items running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

Fire guts Elmina Fishing harbour
Fire guts Elmina Fishing harbour Pulse Ghana

Two persons are reported to have sustained injuries.

Recommended articles

Reports stated that premix fuel being stored at a part of the harbour caught fire. Items that were destroyed included cash, fish, and fishing gear.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Elmina and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) fire stations were dispatched to the scene which took about an hour to put out the fire.

Fire guts Elmina Fishing harbour
Fire guts Elmina Fishing harbour Pulse Ghana

According to Samuel Sagoe, Divisional Officer II of the Pedu Divisional Command of the GNFS, preliminary investigations indicated that a mobile phone might have sparked the fire that resulted in the inferno.

The Central Regional GNFS PRO, DOIII Hudu, narrating the incident said upon arrival, the fire service personnel observed the fire had engulfed a wooden shed that harbored premixed fuel.

Fire guts Elmina Fishing Harbour
Fire guts Elmina Fishing Harbour Pulse Ghana

He said "the firefighters immediately started defending the Kakum Rural Bank which was right next to the shed on fire. The fire was brought under control after about 35 minutes and finally got extinguished."

The injured have been rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua