Fire guts Elmina Fishing harbour; 2 injured

Reports stated that premix fuel being stored at a part of the harbour caught fire. Items that were destroyed included cash, fish, and fishing gear.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Elmina and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) fire stations were dispatched to the scene which took about an hour to put out the fire.

According to Samuel Sagoe, Divisional Officer II of the Pedu Divisional Command of the GNFS, preliminary investigations indicated that a mobile phone might have sparked the fire that resulted in the inferno.

The Central Regional GNFS PRO, DOIII Hudu, narrating the incident said upon arrival, the fire service personnel observed the fire had engulfed a wooden shed that harbored premixed fuel.

He said "the firefighters immediately started defending the Kakum Rural Bank which was right next to the shed on fire. The fire was brought under control after about 35 minutes and finally got extinguished."