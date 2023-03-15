The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts Kejetia market
Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh indicates that parts of the new Kejetia market in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have been ramped in a fire outbreak.
Recommended articles
A video shared on social media showed some sections of the market being consumed by fire while some market women stand helplessly.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known.
ADVERTISEMENT
Videos of the inferno show massive flames emerging from the market, with people calling on the Ghana National Fire Service to rush to the scene with alacrity to bring the situation under control.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh