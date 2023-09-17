ADVERTISEMENT
Fire raze down shops at CMB

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A devastating fire has swept through multiple shops located behind Kantamanto in Accra, specifically in the CMB area, destroying goods valued at millions of Ghana cedis.

The cause of the fire, which began around 5:00 a.m. on a Sunday, remains unknown at this time with prompt response from firefighters of the Ghana National Fire Service the fire was quenched but severe damage had already been done with several shops consumed by the blaze.

ADO1 Alex Nartey, a Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, reported that various flammable materials were discovered at the fire site.

Traders have expressed their frustration and disappointment, as they had suffered significant losses.

The GNFS has advised traders to exercise caution with electrical appliances and to refrain from storing flammable materials in their shops.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
