She is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of BACE Group and was adjudged winner of the £25,000 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation.

She becomes the first woman and first innovator from Ghana, to win the award.

Software developed

Charlette N’Guessan who is 26-year-old and her team developed BACE API, a software that uses facial recognition and artificial intelligence to verify identities remotely.

The software can be integrated into existing apps and systems and is aimed at financial institutions and other industries that rely on identity verification when providing services.

The software uses a phone or computer's built-in camera and does not need special hardware, and in contrast to global AI systems, has been developed specifically to identify Africans.

While facial recognition software isn't new, BACE API specifically uses live images or short videos taken on phone cameras to detect whether the image is of a real person or a photo of an existing image.