Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing


However, on 3 August 2018, the Minister announced the postponement of the one-month ban initially scheduled to have taken effect from 7 August 2018.

Some fisherfolk across the country have thanked President Akufo-Addo for his timely intervention that has led to the postponement of a fishing ban.

They said the intervention by President due to their numerous shows he is a listening President.

The Minister of Fisheries and Acquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley-Quaye had proposed a one-month fishing ban across all the coastal regions in Ghana to help increase the fish stock.

However, on 3 August 2018, the Minister announced the postponement of the one-month ban initially scheduled to have taken effect from 7 August 2018.

This followed consultations with fishermen and other stakeholders who expressed concerns about how the ban would have adversely affected their livelihood, especially during the Homowo Festival of the coastal Ga people.

The fishermen had condemned the ban, saying the government was going to deprive them of their livelihood.

The President of the Farmers and Fishermen Association of Ghana, Rev Kojo Nkrumah, reacted to the ban saying:“Farmers are going to suffer following this decision.

How do you expect them to feed their families and pay for the fees of their children?” he asked.

The Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA), had also argued that they had already observed a closed season in January and February 2018 and, thus, another closed season within the same year would have an adverse effect on their operations.

