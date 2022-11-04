Food prices won't come down — Peasant Farmers Association

His comments come after the Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie assured that the Ministry is introducing an initiative to sell food at cheaper prices in the country.

He stated that "We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from Sefwi Wiaso and we are going to give it a lot of publicity."

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Nyaaba in an interview on TV3 on Friday, November 4, 2022, said "depending on the commodities, food prices will not come down, it is going to be extremely difficult for prices to come."

As of September, inflation for food items stood at 37.8 percent while transport inflation stood at 43.6 percent.

Cereals and cereal products, from food like maize, had an inflation rate of 46 percent.