According to the Programmes Director of the farmers association, Dr. Charles Nyaaba, the prices of food depending on the commodities will not come down in December.
Food prices won't come down — Peasant Farmers Association
The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana has said the prices of foodstuff increasing daily in the market will not go down as Ghanaians prepare for the Christmas festivity.
His comments come after the Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie assured that the Ministry is introducing an initiative to sell food at cheaper prices in the country.
He stated that "We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from Sefwi Wiaso and we are going to give it a lot of publicity."
Dr. Nyaaba in an interview on TV3 on Friday, November 4, 2022, said "depending on the commodities, food prices will not come down, it is going to be extremely difficult for prices to come."
As of September, inflation for food items stood at 37.8 percent while transport inflation stood at 43.6 percent.
Cereals and cereal products, from food like maize, had an inflation rate of 46 percent.
There are fears that Ghanaians may not be able to celebrate Christmas to the maximum due to the high cost of foodstuff and other goods and services.
