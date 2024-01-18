Former Defence Minister Mark Woyongo dies

"Head of the Woyongo Family, Mr. Awini Zinge of Nayagnia – Navrongo, wish to announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved son and brother, Hon. Mark Owen Woyongo. The sad event occurred on Wednesday, 17th January 2024 at the Bank of Ghana Hospital," the family has announced.

He was appointed the Regional Information Officer, Upper East Region, a position he held until 1994 when he was appointed the Minister Counselor for Information at the Ghana High Commission in London, United Kingdom.

He was the Minister for the Upper East Region from 2009 – 2012. He contested the 2012 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the NDC and won. He was appointed Defence Minister in 2013 and subsequently to the Ministry of the Interior during his tenure as Upper East Regional Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT