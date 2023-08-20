Four businesses shut down due to nonconformity of tax compliance - GRA

All of these establishments are situated within the Weija Gbawe Municipal District in the Greater Accra region.

The GRA has outlined that all suppliers of taxable items, goods, or services are obligated by law to issue VAT invoices, and purchasers are likewise required to obtain VAT invoices from business proprietors for any goods bought.

It's important to note that failure to adhere to these regulations could lead to legal consequences, as specified under sections 78 and 82 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), which pertain to non-compliance with tax laws and obstructing tax administration.

