Four persons in police custody for allegedly attacking police and extortion.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

On 9th March 2023, the Axim Divisional Police patrol team reported an attack on the team by a gang that seized the magazine of a Service rifle together with some mobile phones belonging to the Police officers.

Police arrest
Police arrest

An intelligence operation was immediately launched after the report to get the suspects arrested.

On 28th March 2023 after about three weeks of the intelligence operation, four men, Kojo Siah alias Mozey, Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe, and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu were arrested for their suspected involvement in the attack.

Police arrest
Police arrest

A search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, who is still on the run, led to the retrieval of three (3) pump-action shotguns. Also, one (1) pump-action shotgun, (2) machetes, and eight (8) BB refilled cartridges were retrieved from the suspect's unregistered Honda CRV vehicle, Other items retrieved from the suspects include two (2) live refilled BB cartridges and one (1) unregistered motorbike.

Motorbike
Motorbike
Police arrest 2
Police arrest 2

On April 1, 2023, while the investigations were ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested, the attention of the Police was drawn to video footage in which the said Police personnel, members of the Axim Patrol team, are shown pleading with members of the gang while the gang is alleging extortion by the police officers.

The allegation of extortion against the officers has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSP) for investigation.

All the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team, who had been arrested, have been put before the court and have been remanded in custody. Efforts are continuing to get the remaining suspects arrested.

Police arrest 1
Police arrest 1
Police arrest 3
Police arrest 3
Police arrest 4
Police arrest 4
Reymond Awusei Johnson
