The shots were fired at the four persons following disagreement over the burial place of one of the chiefs in Kasoa, Akyeamehene Kwadwo Amoasu II.

The victims, Pulse.com.gh, understands, are in critical conditions and are currently receiving treatments.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the palace of the chief of Awutu Ofaakor Nai Odupong Awushie Tetteh II.

Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh understands that five persons have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident.