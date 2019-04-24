He said the programme will not reduce crime and poverty in Ghana adding that the NPP government is destroying the education system.

He said "the way they are implementing this Free SHS programme is not good at, majority of Ghanaians don't know they are doing, we NDC told them to continue with the progressively Free SHS but they didn't listen to us because of politics and as a result our children can't study all the topics in schools, today you will some of our children coming and tomorrow you will see some going to school, which government is this? Today Secondary School is now like tertiary institutions practicing semester."

Speaking on Jomoro-based radio, Hope FM, Patrick Ellonu described the government as super incompetent adding the NDC will review the Free SHS policy and abolish the double track system.

"Let me make it clear here that the Free SHS is going to provide a lot of illiterates and armed robbers in the country because teachers can't handle students well because of the huge numbers in classrooms. Teachers are crying to assess our children in school, some can't mark exercises and also homework. Just look at this government can't pay double track system teachers, this government does not have a vision at all.

"We will review the Free SHS in 2021 and abolish the Double Track System because Ghanaians are feed up with the NPP government, what's preventing the NPP government complete the Day SHS blocks former President John Mahama started to abolish the Double Track System, I can't think far at all, President Akufo-Addo has failed in advance and in 2020 we are going to uproot them like cassava and throw them into the sea and bring John Mahama to complete his unfinished businesses," he added.