ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The funeral of the late Queen Mother (Ga Manye) of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, is currently taking place in Accra with the performance of traditional rites and the display of rich Ga culture.

Ga Manye
Ga Manye

A series of activities, primarily rituals, commenced earlier this week in honor of the Queen Mother and will continue until Saturday, October 28, 2023, when dignitaries will gather to pay their final respects before she is laid to rest.

Recommended articles

Preparations for the funeral were in full swing on Friday afternoon, accompanied by the firing of muskets at the Ga Mantse palace.

The surroundings are adorned with red and black decorations, symbolizing mourning and underscoring the importance of the ceremony. Some of the rituals were open to the public, while others were restricted to selected members of the royal family and traditional leaders.

Naa Dedei Ablah was born on April 20, 1934. She is revered for her achievements as well as seeking the welfare of women and girls in the Ga State and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

She became Queen Mother of the Ga state in 1963 at age 29 was gazetted on November 29, 1968, and ruled for 59 years.

In reverence to the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, shops have been requested to remain closed on Saturday, October 28, as a mark of respect.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

Supreme Court’s ruling on James Quayson was scandalous – Justice Atuguba

Ibrahim Mahama storms Volta Region with ‘biggest’ donation to Akosombo dam spillage victims

Ibrahim Mahama storms Volta Region with ‘biggest’ donation to Akosombo dam spillage victims

NSMQ 2023 grand finale: Three giants, different paths, one objective

NSMQ 2023 grand finale: Three giants, different paths, one prize

Akosombo dam spillage

Residents affected by Akosombo dam spillage ignored prior warnings – NADMO