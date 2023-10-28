G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Preparations for the funeral were in full swing on Friday afternoon, accompanied by the firing of muskets at the Ga Mantse palace.

The surroundings are adorned with red and black decorations, symbolizing mourning and underscoring the importance of the ceremony. Some of the rituals were open to the public, while others were restricted to selected members of the royal family and traditional leaders.

Naa Dedei Ablah was born on April 20, 1934. She is revered for her achievements as well as seeking the welfare of women and girls in the Ga State and beyond.

She became Queen Mother of the Ga state in 1963 at age 29 was gazetted on November 29, 1968, and ruled for 59 years.