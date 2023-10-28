A series of activities, primarily rituals, commenced earlier this week in honor of the Queen Mother and will continue until Saturday, October 28, 2023, when dignitaries will gather to pay their final respects before she is laid to rest.
G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today
The funeral of the late Queen Mother (Ga Manye) of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, is currently taking place in Accra with the performance of traditional rites and the display of rich Ga culture.
Recommended articles
Preparations for the funeral were in full swing on Friday afternoon, accompanied by the firing of muskets at the Ga Mantse palace.
The surroundings are adorned with red and black decorations, symbolizing mourning and underscoring the importance of the ceremony. Some of the rituals were open to the public, while others were restricted to selected members of the royal family and traditional leaders.
Naa Dedei Ablah was born on April 20, 1934. She is revered for her achievements as well as seeking the welfare of women and girls in the Ga State and beyond.
She became Queen Mother of the Ga state in 1963 at age 29 was gazetted on November 29, 1968, and ruled for 59 years.
In reverence to the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, shops have been requested to remain closed on Saturday, October 28, as a mark of respect.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh