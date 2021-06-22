Here's why Ghana Water Company cannot meet safe water supply for Obuasi residents

The water company has explained why it cannot meet the safe drinking water needs of residents in Obuasi and its environs.
The Ghana Water Company Limited at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has said activities of illegal small-scale miners, popularly referred to as galamsey, continue to hinder water operations.
The concerns come after about 140,000 people are being deprived of safe drinking water in the Obuasi Municipality.
The effect of galamsey on water supply in the Obuasi Municipality is worsening as the contamination of the rivers continues.
This has compelled the water company to ration water to residents in the areas since the river had become brownish and muddy.
