Gov't to buy 6 aircraft for Ghana Armed Forces worth €111m

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has laid before parliament for approval an agreement that will allow it to purchase six aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The agreement was laid in the House by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on behalf of the Defence Minister.

The supplier is AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s of the Czech Republic and the deal will see the company supply six L-39 Next Generation (L-39NG) aircraft and the provision of support in terms of products, services, and ground-based training systems associated with the aircraft operation.

However, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has referred the agreement to the Defence and Interior Committee for consideration and report.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

