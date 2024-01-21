Ghana Armed Forces rebuts allegation of killing people in Bawku

In a press release dated January 20, GAF assured the general public of its fervent commitment to protecting the citizenry.

GAF is “therefore imploring the support of all peace-loving Ghanaians, especially the good people of Bawku to facilitate the process of bringing lasting peace to the area and also to aid GAF and sister security agencies in de-escalating tension in the interest of peace, security and socioeconomic development of Bawku and the nation in general.”

According to the press release signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie,

“It is also alleged that the assailants were initially held in custody by own troops and subsequently executed. It was further suggested that the Missiga Assemblyman personally approached the Bawku Detachment at about 1930hrs to negotiate the release of the deceased assailants. GAF wishes to categorically state that these allegations are false and unfounded.”

“The AK-47 rifle with serial number 81-1/13024074 inspected by Bawku Divisional Police personnel is currently in its own custody. In as much as GAF regrets the demise of the assailants, the escalating violence in the Bawku general area is unfortunate.”

GAF said, “Reports from 11 Mechanised Battalion deployed in Bawku indicate that factions to the conflict appear to have resumed escalation of violence with fatal consequences. The current streak of violence began on Friday 12 January 2024 at about 1455hrs with the murder of one Issah Halidu, a 40-year-old Mamprusi.

The Ghana Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to upholding human rights principles and respecting the dignity of all individuals.

They emphasized that any actions taken in the course of their duties are guided by strict adherence to legal frameworks and regulations, with a focus on protecting the rights and safety of the public.

