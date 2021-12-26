RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Health Service introduces home isolation for travelers with COVID-19 at KIA

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Eligible persons who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport will be isolated, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport

"Ghana introduced a policy on COVID-19 testing and management for international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport in September 2020. Periodic reviews of these guidelines are undertaken as part of policy implementation measures.

"The Ghana Health Service is introducing additional measures on COVID-19 protocols for persons who test positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport," the health authority said.

In a statement, it said: "Introduction of home isolation for eligible persons – persons who following assessment by the port health unit of the Ghana Health Service are found to be eligible will be allowed to undergo isolation in their homes."

"They will however be subject to strict monitoring to ensure compliance to the protocols. All such passengers will be briefed on the self-isolation protocols," it added.

