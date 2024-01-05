Ghana National Fire Service recorded 656,591 prank calls from the public in 2023

Kuunuor cautioned against prank calls, emphasising the risks to incident responders and fuel waste.

He urged the public to abandon such practices, stating that such behaviours would not be tolerated by the service in 2024 and beyond.

Additionally, fire outbreaks decreased by 4.92 percent in the first eleven months of 2023, with 5,256 incidents compared to 5,530 in the same period in 2022.

This reduction was attributed to nationwide public fire safety education.

Kuunuor highlighted the service’s timely interventions that saved millions of dollars in property.