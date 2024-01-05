Chief Fire Officer Julius Kuunuor highlighted the dangers these calls posed to rescuers' lives and the potential for fuel waste during the Thanksgiving Service's 60th Anniversary Celebration.
Ghana National Fire Service recorded 656,591 prank calls from the public in 2023
In 2023, the Ghana National Fire Service received 656,591 prank calls from the public, causing operational challenges between January and November.
Recommended articles
Kuunuor cautioned against prank calls, emphasising the risks to incident responders and fuel waste.
He urged the public to abandon such practices, stating that such behaviours would not be tolerated by the service in 2024 and beyond.
Additionally, fire outbreaks decreased by 4.92 percent in the first eleven months of 2023, with 5,256 incidents compared to 5,530 in the same period in 2022.
This reduction was attributed to nationwide public fire safety education.
Kuunuor highlighted the service’s timely interventions that saved millions of dollars in property.
Looking ahead, the service plans to establish clinics in all regions and commence the construction of a fire trauma hospital to ensure healthcare for personnel and the public in the coming year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh