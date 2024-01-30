Ghana Police Service, other security agencies organise guard of honour for outgoing CDS, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

Pulse Ghana

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in his welcome address, expressed profound appreciation for Vice Admiral Seth Amoama's over four decades of unwavering commitment to Ghana. The IGP highlighted the collaborative spirit that defined the relationship between the Ghana Police Service and the Military under Vice Admiral Amoama's leadership.

In a series of heartfelt tributes and remarks, heads of other security services - the Director-General of Prisons, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir; Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius Kuunuor; Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi; and the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah took turns to extol Vice Admiral Seth Amoama for his exemplary dedication and collaborative support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The security chiefs, in a unified gesture, presented a citation of honour to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, commending his outstanding leadership qualities and the unbreakable bond fostered among the various security agencies under his tenure.

In his response, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for entrusting him with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces. He lauded the efforts of the heads of security agencies and also commended the Inspector-General of Police, for the unprecedented guard of honour, describing it as a historic first in the annals of Ghana's security services.

Pulse Ghana