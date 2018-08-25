news

The Ghana Stammering Association has slammed Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin after he said former Communications minister Omane Boamah was unfit for his position because he is a person who stemmers.

The association said in a statement that its finds the comments by the veteran legislator not only "unguarded, reckless and infantile" but also attack on all "well-meaning persons who stammer within the communications industry."

READ MORE: Disability groups turn on Bagbin over ‘offensive’ comments

The statement signed by the president of the association, Elias Preko, further noted that the "unguarded" comments could discourage many persons who stammer from going into politics and public service.

"It is against this backdrop that we demand an unqualified apology from the Nadowli West MP, Alban Bagbin, on behalf of all persons who stammer," according to the statement.

It also cautioned Mr Bagbin and everyone to desist from making such comments which have the potential of undermining persons with disability from reaching their full potential.

Mr Bagbin, an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, while on a tour of the Volta Region, told party delegates slammed as bad former President John Mahama’s appointment of Dr. Omane Boamah as Communications Minister and a “blind person” as Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs.

He said Dr Omane Boamah, who stammers; “wasted time” communicating to Ghanaians due to his disability.

“I learnt from tradition that it is not the chief that speaks, it is the linguist and, so, when you are a leader, you must have a very good linguist.

“When Prof [Atta Mills] was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communication, when my brother John [Mahama] came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane Boamah who is a natural stammerer,” said Bagbin during his tour of the Volta Region.

READ MORE: ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin

He added: “He is a very intelligent boy, he is smart but when he is speaking, he wastes time in coming out and Ghanaians do not have that much patience, so, they are always looking for those that are rattling.

“So, even though you might have a good message, you will not succeed in marketing that message because somebody is there from the other side rattling and they are listening to him, so, we came down.

“You didn’t realise it, I studied governance and leadership up to the Master’s [level], so, I have some of these things at hand… They were some of these mistakes that cost us dearly.”