Ghana will give Christian Atsu a befitting burial – Akufo-Addo

The President made this known when he received a family delegation of the late footballer at the Jubilee House today 27 February 2023, who officially came to his office to inform him of the sad and tragic passing of the Ghanaian football star.

“Our responsibility is to give you as much support as we can. We can never erase the loss of this very brilliant man, but there it is. I always console myself with the fact that, at the end of the day, no matter the circumstances, the Almighty will call each one of us one by one, and perhaps, that was his [Christian Atsu] destiny that he is called in this tragic way” President Akufo-Addo said.

Pulse Ghana

“The Ghanaian people must express their appreciation for the work that he did for our nation and the contribution he made to the development of the game and to the development of sports in general.

“So, I have asked the chief of staff who unfortunately is outside Accra today, to make sure that we organize a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu, depending on the date that you the members of the family and GFA will select” Akufo-Addo added.