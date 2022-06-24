Ghanaian creatives celebrate Ghana launch of CULT Energy Drink

Pulse Ghana

“We were very excited to launch CULT Energy drink launch in Ghana and connect and share the CULT brand story of energy and creativity with the vibrant community of artists, creative disruptors and influencers who support the passion and initiative to create change for themselves, others and the planet,” said Patrick Assi, the West Africa Brand Manager at CULT Energy.

Born in Denmark, CULT Energy is a dynamic beverage brand that is now available at major retail shops in Ghana including Marina Market and Melcom. Both CULT flavors come in 50cL cans with unique artworks that provide the energy needed with 32mg/100mL caffeine, 2/4kcal per 100mL, B-Vitamins, and Non-GMO ingredients.

“CULT Energy is a brand with a colourful, ever-changing look that’s always moving forward and moving fast – just like our audience who may need a little extra energy in their daily lives or during a demanding work day, as an alternative to other soft drinks or coffee,” adds Assi.

Attendees at the launch had the opportunity to win products and prizes from CULT by playing a digital online game, free samples and a coupon for future purchases. Kwesi Arthur and the Open Mic contest winner, rapper/singer, Pablo Hxncho took home an exclusive customized CULT x Soundboks speaker to take the party on the go.

For more information about CULT Energy drink follow @cultenergyofficial or visit www.cult.com