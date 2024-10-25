Ghanaian homeowner sparks anger with discriminatory rental advert against Ewes

Prominent figures, including Ben Dotsei Malor, a former spokesperson for ex-President John Dramani Mahama and current Chief Editor of Dailies at United Nations News, condemned the ad. Malor, who is Ewe himself, shared an image of the banner on his Facebook page, expressing shock and dismay at the open discrimination.

“Why practise this crass, bold, and open discrimination against people of the Ewe ethnic group?” Malor wrote, adding a call for unity and resilience. He urged his followers, especially Ewe people and those from other ethnic groups, to rise above such divisive actions. “Let’s continue to show the honesty, hard work, loyalty, kindness, and godliness that can make wherever we are a better place. Do unto others as you would have them do to you,” he added.

The post received a wave of support, with many Ghanaians from different backgrounds condemning the banner's divisive message. However, a few followers, while condemning the banner, suggested that perceived internal divisions among Ewes may make them more vulnerable to external discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT