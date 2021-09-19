He also runs a non-governmental organisation known as the Angelic Eyes Home of the Needy that helps orphans in Ghana.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko has been helping the poor and less privileged in the country.

Over the years, the police officer known for his humanitarian works has paid the bills for some nursing mothers at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, donated wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks to the visually impaired, the physically challenged on the street, and also footed the bill for some beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Pulse Ghana

The young police officer also embarked on charity works when he repaired a broken traffic light, constructed a concrete slab to fix on a gutter in Accra, filled potholes on the N1 highway to avert accidents.

In August, he was awarded as the 'Most Influential Youth in Community development' and the 'Outstanding Youth Foundation of the year 2021'.

The honour is indicative of one who has demonstrated leadership skills and made difference in society.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana