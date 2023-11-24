ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians need to pay more taxes because of free water during COVID – Carlos Ahenkorah

Evans Annang

Carlos Ahenkorah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tema West has said that the government is justified in creating new taxes.

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah
Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

He said the free water and electricity that was provided to Ghanaians during the peak of COVID-19 has to be paid.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the 2024 budget debate, he justified the need for additional taxation and borrowing to offset the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we went on lockdown and you enjoyed free water and electricity, where were you expecting the government to get the money from? Today we’re asking you to pay and you’re complaining? If you think the government is going to conjure money from somewhere else, no, we are going to pay ourselves,” he added.

Mr. Ahenkorah also lambasted former President John Dramani Mahama for stealing the 24-hour economy idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Ahenkorah asserted that Ghanaians can now make payments for electricity and water charges around the clock due to the implementation of digital payment systems.

Carlos Ahenkorah
Carlos Ahenkorah Pulse Ghana

“We’re already experiencing this 24-hour economy in Ghana due to the intelligence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Today even in some areas, you have to pay for water and electricity through some digitalized means. Is that not what a 24-hour economy is? You are only trying to find new ways to justify our digital economy and you’re using 24-hour economy,” he argued.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and reiterating its potential to boost employment and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

Hon Akandoh

Sunyani Teaching Hospital sod cutting is a ruse - Hon Akandoh

Jobberman Roundtable discussion on Women in Tech

Jobberman Ghana's M-FIT Project set to place 60 young women into permanent Tech roles

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Catholic Bishops address current economic crisis gripping the nation