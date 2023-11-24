Ghanaians need to pay more taxes because of free water during COVID – Carlos Ahenkorah

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the 2024 budget debate, he justified the need for additional taxation and borrowing to offset the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we went on lockdown and you enjoyed free water and electricity, where were you expecting the government to get the money from? Today we’re asking you to pay and you’re complaining? If you think the government is going to conjure money from somewhere else, no, we are going to pay ourselves,” he added.

Mr. Ahenkorah also lambasted former President John Dramani Mahama for stealing the 24-hour economy idea.

Carlos Ahenkorah asserted that Ghanaians can now make payments for electricity and water charges around the clock due to the implementation of digital payment systems.

“We’re already experiencing this 24-hour economy in Ghana due to the intelligence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Today even in some areas, you have to pay for water and electricity through some digitalized means. Is that not what a 24-hour economy is? You are only trying to find new ways to justify our digital economy and you’re using 24-hour economy,” he argued.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and reiterating its potential to boost employment and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.