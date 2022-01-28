Ghanaians should support us to pass 1.75% E-levy to create jobs – Afenyo-Markin

According to him, "Even the onset of the pandemic and its challenges did not lead to the scrapping of our social intervention programmes. There are past governments that did not utilise revenue raised from taxes, but the NPP administration is not one of them."

"So this is a tax that must be passed to fix roads and create jobs. There will be enormous benefits. It has happened before, so all Ghanaians should support us," Afenyo-Markin, the Member of the Parliament for the Effutu constituency, has said at a town hall meeting in Koforidua on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

He said the government will ensure proper utilisation of the tax generated adding that it will be transparent about monies accrued.

"The government will be very transparent in its accountability on the E-levy. If the tax policy is passed and the unemployed youth are given jobs, then we will realise that we have been truthful and did not Government has the track record of introducing taxes for useful purposes," he noted.